Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $57.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFE stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

