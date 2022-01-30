Phala.Network Price Reaches $0.69 (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

