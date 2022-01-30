Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,996,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.