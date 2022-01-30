Piper Sandler Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

