Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

SMBC opened at $54.99 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

