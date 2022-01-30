Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PFC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

