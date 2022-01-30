Piper Sandler Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $12.99 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.48 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

WLL opened at $73.29 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

