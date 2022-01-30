Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

