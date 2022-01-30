Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.