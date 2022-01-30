Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.14.

NYSE PII opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

