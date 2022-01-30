Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $18.40 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $18.40 billion and approximately $772.44 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

