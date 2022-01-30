Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

BPOP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

