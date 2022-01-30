PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCH stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

