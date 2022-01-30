Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.92.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
