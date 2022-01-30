Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.92.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

