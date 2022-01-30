Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.86

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $72.90, with a volume of 6722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

