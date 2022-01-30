Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY22 guidance at $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Premier by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

