Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $54.97 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

