Primecap Management Co. CA Has $88.46 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.56% of IDEX worth $88,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 33.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 32.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

NYSE:IEX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

