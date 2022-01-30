Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 34,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

