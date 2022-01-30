Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,050 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

