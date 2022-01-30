Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,942 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Clovis Oncology worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLVS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

