Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kadant worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $208.08 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

