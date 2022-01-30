Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Movado Group worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MOV opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

