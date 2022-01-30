Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY opened at $42.62 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.