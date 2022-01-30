ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) vs. Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Financial Survey

Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Targeted Medical Pharma and ProPhase Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProPhase Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.76%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 7.71 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPhase Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Targeted Medical Pharma beats ProPhase Labs on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc. (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals as PTL. The CCPI segment includes point-of-care dispensing solutions; and billing, and collection services. The Amino Nutritionals segment produces and distributes amino acid based dietary supplements directly to consumers. Its products includes Theramine, AppTrim, and Hypertensa. The company was founded by Elizabeth Charuvastra, William E. Shell, and Kim Giffoni in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

