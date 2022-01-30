ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.17 ($21.78).

ETR PSM opened at €13.65 ($15.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.00 and a 200 day moving average of €15.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

