Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,719 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,719 ($23.19) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The company has a market capitalization of £33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,392.83.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

