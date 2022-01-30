Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

