Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.99 Million Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of NETGEAR worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NTGR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.