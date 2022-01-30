Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.04 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.15 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

