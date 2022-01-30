Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 810 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 835,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

