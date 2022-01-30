Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

