Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUYI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

