Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navigator in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $162,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.