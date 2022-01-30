Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.50 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

