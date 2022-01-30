Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

