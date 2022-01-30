Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EIF. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.94. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$35.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

