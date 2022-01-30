Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $9.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $627.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.