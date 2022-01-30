Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,099,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

