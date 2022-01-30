Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $75.60 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

