Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Raised by Analyst

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ROL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

