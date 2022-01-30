Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

