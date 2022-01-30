Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

