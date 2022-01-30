Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 271.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.