Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $351,586.09 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $351,586.09 and approximately $25,236.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

