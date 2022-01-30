QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QC stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. QC has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
QC Company Profile
