Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.