Quant (QNT) Price Tops $97.61

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $97.61 or 0.00257699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $27.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007213 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.85 or 0.01129609 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.