QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

