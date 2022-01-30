Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.31).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 127.70 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.29).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,776.58).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

